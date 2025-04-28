403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Oil Min. Shell Officials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi who was accompanied by visiting CEO of Shell Wael Sawan and Chairman of Shell Group of Companies Anwar Al-Mutlaq.
Present at the meeting was Deputy Chairman and CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasser Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Director retired General Jamal Al-Theyab. (end)
