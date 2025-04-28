403
Intermind Partners Dentall United With Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions Thane
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Thane, April 27, 2025: Intermind Digital, a leading digital solutions provider specializing in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, proudly supported the successful launch of DentAll United, a transformative Dental Service Organization (DSO) designed to empower independent dental practices for growth and excellence. The event was held at Club House Banquet, Hiranandani Estate, Thane.
At the event, Kalpesh Singh, Fractional CTO of DentAll United and Co-Founder of Intermind Digital, addressed the attendees, sharing insights into the innovative technology roadmap being built for DentAll United. Intermind Digital is the official technology partner for DentAll United, developing a suite of solutions to accelerate operations, enhance patient experiences, and drive data-driven decision-making for dental practices.
Speaking at the launch, Kalpesh Singh said,
"Technology is no longer a support function in healthcare-it's a strategic driver. At DentAll United, we are building a robust digital ecosystem that empowers dentists to focus on what they do best-delivering exceptional care-while our platforms drive efficiency, growth, and patient engagement behind the scenes."
The event also featured a series of presentations by the leadership team of DentAll United, launch of the official website created by Intermind, and an engaging interactive Q&A session with industry professionals.
With DentAll United now live, Intermind Digital continues to be an integral partner in their journey, helping to create a seamless bridge between modern technology and high-quality dental care.
For more information about DentAll United, visit
About Intermind Digital
Intermind is a digital solutions company with a strong specialization in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. With a focus on innovation and performance, Intermind has delivered impactful digital solutions for industry leaders including Sun Pharma, Hinduja Hospital, Health Meter, and Siddhivinayak Hospital. Intermind's expertise spans across digital strategy, technology development, analytics, and healthcare marketing, making it a trusted partner for organizations looking to leverage technology for real-world results.
To know more, visit
