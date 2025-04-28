Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Su-27 Fighter Jet Lost During Combat Mission, Pilot Survives Ukrainian Air Force


2025-04-28 07:07:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter jet was lost during a combat mission, with the pilot successfully ejecting.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command's press service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On the morning of April 28, 2025, during a complex combat mission involving air support for ground forces and the interception of enemy strike UAVs, a Su-27 fighter jet of the Air Force was lost. A specially appointed commission has been established and has already begun investigating the cause of the incident," the statement reads.

The pilot successfully ejected, and a search and rescue team promptly arrived at the landing site. The pilot was taken to a medical facility for examination. His life and health are not in danger, and his condition is stable.

On April 12, 26-year-old F-16 pilot Pavlo Ivanov died while performing a combat mission.

