Su-27 Fighter Jet Lost During Combat Mission, Pilot Survives Ukrainian Air Force
The Ukrainian Air Force Command's press service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On the morning of April 28, 2025, during a complex combat mission involving air support for ground forces and the interception of enemy strike UAVs, a Su-27 fighter jet of the Air Force was lost. A specially appointed commission has been established and has already begun investigating the cause of the incident," the statement reads.
The pilot successfully ejected, and a search and rescue team promptly arrived at the landing site. The pilot was taken to a medical facility for examination. His life and health are not in danger, and his condition is stable.
On April 12, 26-year-old F-16 pilot Pavlo Ivanov died while performing a combat mission.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment