Zhytomyr City Council Shows Consequences Of Russian Drone Attack

2025-04-28 07:07:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Zhytomyr City Council has shared details of damage caused by Russian drone strikes on the regional center during the night of April 27.

According to a statement posted on Facebook the shelling damaged several private houses in one of the city's neighborhoods. "Windows were smashed, doors were broken, and roofs of the houses were damaged," the council reported.

By the morning of April 27, a commission tasked with assessing the damage and assisting affected residents had already inspected the impacted properties. The commission is working to document the destruction and provide necessary support to the victims.

Property owners are being guided on how to access compensation through the state program eVidnovlennia.

Read also: Russian drones attack industrial facilities and houses in Kramatorsk

As reported by Ukrinform, a civilian and two National Police officers were injured in the Zhytomyr region as a result of Russian kamikaze drone attacks.

Photo credit: facebook/miskaradazt

