Video Evidence Shown In Ongoing Trial Related To Shusha's Occupation

A number of video materials related to the occupation of Shusha district were shown in the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court today, Azernews reports.

One of the pieces of evidence shown was excerpts from video materials reflecting the notes of Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, nicknamed "Commando," who led the occupation operation of Shusha city. The notes discussed the occupation process and the individuals involved. The video material also highlighted the comprehensive preparation for the occupation of Shusha.

It was emphasized that the plan for the occupation of Shusha was presented to "Vazgen Sargsyan" (the first Minister of Defense of Armenia). It was added that "V. Sargsyan agreed to the plan."

"Tugay Rahimli," Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, defending the state prosecution, stated that these and other facts prove that "the Armenian political-military leadership gave orders for the occupation of Shusha."

Other video materials shown in court include the names of individuals who led the occupation of Shusha in four directions: "Samvel Babayan," "Seyran Ohanyan," "Valery Chichyan," and "Arkady Karapetyan." The video material prepared by the Armenians noted that the purpose of the attack, in addition to the occupation, was to "cleanse Shusha of crawling insects."

It should be noted that as a result of Armenia's military aggression, the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes-including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and regulations of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes-continues.