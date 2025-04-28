Kocharyan And Sargsyan Participated In Preparation, And Implementation Of The Shusha Operation, Says General

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Today, a video recording of the notes of Colonel General of the Armenian Armed Forces Gurgen Dalibaltayan (1926-2015) regarding the occupation of the Shusha region was shown at the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, G. Dalibaltayan stated that "Robert Kocharyan" and "Serzh Sargsyan" (former presidents of Armenia) participated in the development, preparation, and implementation of the Shusha operation. He emphasized that the importance of the Shusha operation was "very great."

It should be noted that the trial of citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes-including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and regulations of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes-continues.