Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Arab League Chief At Bayan Palace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Monday at Bayan Palace visiting Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit and the accompanying delegation.
The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Director General (Rte.) Jamal Al-Theyab, Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs Ahmad Al-Bakr, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi. (end)
