Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Djibouti FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday visiting Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulkader Omar and the accompanying delegation.
Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Director retired General Jamal Al-Theyab, Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs Ahmad Al-Bakr were present at the reception. (end) gta
