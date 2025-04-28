Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Djibouti FM


2025-04-28 07:04:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday visiting Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulkader Omar and the accompanying delegation.
Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Director retired General Jamal Al-Theyab, Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs Ahmad Al-Bakr were present at the reception. (end) gta

MENAFN28042025000071011013ID1109480198

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search