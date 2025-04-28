403
Agency People News In Brief (April 28, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - SKDK has hired Dan Roberti as managing director. Roberti brings nearly two decades of experience leading communications strategies across the corporate, nonprofit, and advocacy sectors, with expertise in crisis management, digital innovation, and mission-driven storytelling. He most recently served as vice president of communications and digital at the Anti-Defamation League, where he led global communications strategy and oversaw a multi-platform media operation across 25 regional offices.
WASHINGTON - Avoq has added Lindsey Seidman to its government relations team. Seidman brings more than 20 years of experience in Senate Republican politics, most recently serving as Republican clerk for the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies.
WASHINGTON - Brunswick Group has named Sharon Soderstrom a senior advisor based in Washington. Soderstrom joins after more than 40 years working in the Senate, most recently as chief of staff to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. She previously served as a senior advisor to Senate majority leaders Trent Lott and William Frist.
BOSTON - Racepoint Global has appointed Erin Hauswirth as senior VP, head of creative, and Jimmy Doucette as senior VP, head of strategy and health. Hauswirth brings more than 15 years of experience leading campaigns for brands such as Amazon Prime Video, Yelp, HBO, and Spotify, with work featured at the Tribeca Film Festival, the One Show, and the Clio Awards. Doucette, an experiential strategist with deep healthcare expertise, has worked with brands including Guinness, Samsung, and Under Armour.
WASHINGTON - ROKK Solutions has promoted Ashley Carpenter to chief business officer. Carpenter, who joined ROKK after a 20-year career at the Washington Post, will oversee the firm's business development, external marketing, and client growth strategy as ROKK marks its 10th anniversary.
BOSTON - Nickerson has appointed Magnolia Dow-Moore as associate director of real estate, PR and communications. Dow-Moore, who most recently served as director of communications at McDermott Ventures, brings more than a decade of real estate communications experience, working with clients including Related Beal, The Chiofaro Company, and King Street Properties.
MIAMI - Mod Op has named Gary Goodman and Matt Bretz executive vice presidents of creative innovation. The longtime creative partners bring a combined 50 years of experience working with global brands including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, and Xbox. They will help lead the agency's efforts around AI-augmented brand storytelling.
