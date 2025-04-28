The Most Overlooked Risk Factor In Chronic Care? Loneliness

New National Survey Reveals How Emotional Isolation Threatens Patient Health

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Asembia AXS25 Conference , Pleio , the peer-to-patient platform that powers a human-first approach to address emotional barriers in medication journeys, released a groundbreaking new study. The report, Loneliness and Health Behaviors: A Missing Link in Chronic Care , exposes loneliness as a silent disruptor in chronic care, with 74% of patients reporting loneliness negatively affects their physical health. The national survey captured learnings from 2,008 Americans living with one or more chronic conditions. What emerged is a clear signal to healthcare leaders: Isolation is quietly derailing adherence, worsening outcomes, and deepening the cost of chronic disease.

"Our support model is built on human connection, and what we've been seeing from patients told us something bigger was at play. We commissioned this report to understand the emotional realities behind medication non-adherence," said Michael Oleksiw, CEO of Pleio. "Now we have the data to prove it - loneliness isn't just hurting patients emotionally, it's putting their health at risk."

The Tipping Point: Diagnosis and Disengagement

These disruptions often begin at diagnosis. Nearly two-thirds of patients (63%) said their feelings of loneliness worsened after learning of their condition - a figure that rose to three-quarters (74%) among those on specialty medications - and even higher among patients facing cancer (80%). In that emotionally volatile window, patients were less likely to retain information, more likely to feel overwhelmed, and more prone to disengaging before care could fully begin.

Everyday Impact on Health Behaviors

A majority of respondents said loneliness interfered with their daily lives in very practical ways - from preparing meals and attending medical appointments to simply staying motivated to follow their prescribed regimen.

The new research from Pleio reveals a troubling connection between loneliness and medication adherence:



52% said loneliness interfered with taking medications as prescribed, which increases to a staggering 70% among patients taking specialty medications 41% avoided picking up a prescription due to emotional disengagement

The study also uncovered alarming connections between loneliness and broader patient health outcomes:



73% said loneliness made it harder to complete basic daily routines

59% lost motivation to attend medical appointments

56% struggled to retain information at diagnosis, and nearly all of that group (84%) wished someone had helped them understand it 34% reported a life-threatening health event stemming from difficulty managing their condition alone

"Loneliness directly impacts mortality," said Jeremy Nobel, MD, MPH, distinguished Harvard Medical School faculty member, public health expert, and author of Project UnLonely. "Data shows that loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes daily. These latest findings demonstrate that loneliness is not just a social issue anymore - it's a serious public health concern impacting all ages and all races."

Patients Want Connection - Not Just Care

The report also offers a hopeful direction forward. The research identifies peer-to-patient support programs as a promising intervention. Patients overwhelmingly said they would respond positively to outreach from someone who understood their experience. When asked whether a peer-to-patient support program would help:



86% said they'd be open to engaging with peer supporters if offered the opportunity

74% said they would better manage their condition with peer support 72% said they'd be more likely to take medications as directed

These findings suggest that healthcare stakeholders - across life sciences, health systems, and innovation - must look beyond the clinical pathways to build patient engagement strategies rooted in empathy and connection. Loneliness, left unaddressed, is not just a social cost. It's a clinical and financial one.

"Loneliness is often invisible in the clinical setting, but its effects are anything but," said Abby Reynolds, PharmD, Chief Experience Officer of Pleio. "Patients are telling us clearly: Emotional disconnection is getting in the way of their health. It's time we listen."

On Wednesday, April 30, at 11:00 a.m. PT, Pleio will be hosting a fireside chat at Asembia with Jeremy Nobel, MD, MPH, titled A Fresh Take on Patient Journeys: Project UnLonely - Healing Our Crisis of Disconnection and revealing findings from the report Loneliness and Health Behaviors: A Missing Link in Chronic Care .

About Pleio

At Pleio (PLAY-OH), we believe better health starts with human connection. Medication journeys should feel personal, not clinical - because real conversations create real change. Our GoodStartTM peer-to-patient platform offers encouragement and understanding beyond traditional healthcare interactions and simple nudges to help break down emotional barriers to adherence. We blend human empathy with smart technology and a curated pharmacy network to make support intuitive, familiar, and effective. This is the future of patient support: deeply human, beautifully orchestrated, and thoughtfully powered by technology.

Pleio is HIPAA, TCPA, and SOC 2 compliant - ensuring safe and secure patient interactions. Learn more at Pleio and on LinkedIn .

