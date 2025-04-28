Rein Therapeutics Announces Abstract Accepted For Presentation At The American Thoracic Society 2025 International Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rein Therapeutics ("Rein") (NASDAQ: RNTX ), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today announced that an abstract has been accepted at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference taking place May 18-21, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Evaluating Alveolar Regenerative Properties of Caveolin Scaffolding Peptides (CSD) in Three Dimensional (3D) Alveolospheres from IPF and Normal Donor Lung Samples

Poster #: P1463

Session: B75 Targeting Cellular Senescence, Immune Dysregulation, and Metabolism in Lung Injury and Fibrosis

Date & Time: Monday, May 19, 2025, at 11:30 AM PT/ 2:30 PM ET

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Rein's lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. A Phase 2 clinical trial of LTI-03 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is anticipated to be initiated in the first half of this year. Rein's second product candidate, LTI-01, is a proenzyme that has completed Phase 1b and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of loculated pleural effusions. LTI-01 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and E.U. and Fast Track Designation in the U.S. For more information, please visit the company's website at reintx , or follow them on LinkedIn and X .

Rein Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Argot Partners

[email protected]

212-600-1902

SOURCE Rein Therapeutics, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED