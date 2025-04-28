New Redthread Research Report Helps L&D Teams Maximize Frontline Impact With Limited Resources

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The report introduces a practical, three-part framework to help organizations prioritize frontline development across three essential domains: core business functions ("license to operate"), current performance, and future readiness. Researchers Dani Johnson and Heather Gilmartin Adams found that most organizations over-invest in license-to-operate development while underinvesting in development that improves performance and builds longer-term skills - resulting in missed opportunities for both business and workforce growth.

L&D teams are stretched thin. To drive real business outcomes, they need to focus on what matters most.

The research, conducted through 4 months of qualitative research, a literary review of over 35 academic and business articles and reports, in-depth interviews with 22 L&D and HR leaders, and a research roundtable of 17 firms, centers on a key insight: frontline development tends to be out of balance. Many organizations over-index on "license to operate" efforts, leaving too few resources for development that improves current performance and future-readiness-two areas that are critical to long-term success.

"We know investing in frontline workers is good for business - that they are essential to the business - but that recognition hasn't always led to focused, effective investment," said Dani Johnson, Co-founder and Principal Analyst at RedThread Research. "L&D teams are stretched thin. To drive real business outcomes, they need to focus on what matters most."

To guide those decisions, the report offers a practical framework. The research identifies three essential domains of frontline development: license to operate, current performance, and future readiness.



License to operate includes the foundational training needed to keep the business running-such as safety, regulatory compliance, and basic job proficiency. It's non-negotiable and must be done well, but many organizations stop here.



Current performance focuses on solving critical business problems and improving near-term outcomes. It includes targeted development and support that helps frontline workers do their jobs more effectively right now.

Future readiness is about preparing workers for what's next-developing skills that align with upcoming technology changes, strategic shifts, or evolving customer needs.

The report also outlines a clear goal and top priorities for L&D leaders in each domain, including questions to ask, options to consider, and data to examine.

"Our research shows that focused action is the key," said Heather Gilmartin Adams, Senior Analyst and co-author. "We found that the most effective L&D leaders aren't trying to cover everything. They're making smart, strategic choices-and putting energy where it counts."

With practical guidance, clear examples, and targeted reflection questions, Developing Frontline Workers: Focus Where It Counts equips L&D and HR leaders to prioritize with confidence. Rather than trying to do everything, leaders will walk away with a structure for what matters most in each domain, and a framework for putting limited resources to their highest and best use.

