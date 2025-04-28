Roper Technologies Announces First Quarter Financial Results

SARASOTA, Fla., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First quarter 2025 highlights



Revenue increased 12% to $1.88 billion; acquisition contribution was +8% and organic revenue was +5%

GAAP net earnings decreased 13% to $331 million; adjusted net earnings increased 9% to $517 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $740 million

Operating cash flow decreased 1% to $529 million; trailing-twelve-months adjusted operating cash flow increased 12% to $2.39 billion GAAP DEPS decreased 14% to $3.06; adjusted DEPS increased 8% to $4.78



"Roper had a strong start to 2025 and our enterprise continues to execute at a high level," said Neil Hunn, Roper's President and CEO. "Our total revenue growth of 12% was driven by an 8% acquisition contribution and 5% organic growth. Importantly, our trailing-twelve-months free cash flow grew 12% with a 31% free cash flow margin. Last week, we completed the acquisition of CentralReach, a leading provider of cloud-native software enabling the workflow and administration of Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. CentralReach is a terrific business that not only meets each of our historical acquisition criteria but also meets our higher growth and higher return expectations."

"Despite an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, we are increasing our full year outlook. This is underpinned by resilient demand for our mission critical solutions and our expanding recurring revenue base. Additionally, we are well positioned to continue executing our disciplined and process-driven capital deployment strategy, fueled by our significant M&A firepower and a large pipeline of attractive acquisition opportunities. Roper's durable cash flow compounding model has historically performed well through economic and market cycles, and we expect our resilience will again be demonstrated in the current environment," concluded Mr. Hunn.

Increasing 2025 guidance

Roper now expects full year 2025 adjusted DEPS of $19.80 - $20.05, compared to previous guidance of $19.75 - $20.00. The Company increased its full year total revenue growth outlook to ~12%, compared to a previous outlook of 10%+, and continues to expect organic revenue growth of +6 – 7%.

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects adjusted DEPS of $4.80 - $4.84.

Roper's guidance includes the impact of the previously announced acquisition of CentralReach, which closed on April 23, 2025. The Company's guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or divestitures.

Conference call to be held at 8:00 AM (ET) today

A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Monday, April 28, 2025. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-836-8184 (US/Canada) or +1 646-357-8785, using conference call ID 07867. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper's website ( ) prior to the start of the call. The webcast can also be accessed directly by using the following URL . Telephonic replays will be available for up to two weeks and can be accessed by dialing +1 646-517-4150 with access code 07867#.

Use of non-GAAP financial information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Minority interest

Following the sale of a majority stake in its industrial businesses to CD&R, Roper holds a minority interest in Indicor. The fair value of Roper's equity investment in Indicor is updated on a quarterly basis and reported as "equity investments (gain) loss, net." Roper makes non-GAAP adjustments for the impacts associated with this investment.