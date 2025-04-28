Green Thumb To Open RISE Dispensary Ocala In Florida, Its 104Th Retail Location In The Nation, On April 29

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the“Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensary Ocala, the Company's 22retail location in Florida and 104nationwide, will open on April 29. Located at 3873 SW College Road, the dispensary will offer medical patients a diverse collection of cannabis products from brands including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, &Shine, Good Green, and Doctor Solomon's. As part of RISE and Green Thumb's ongoing commitment to supporting local communities, RISE Dispensary Ocala will donate a portion of one day's profits to community-based organization The Bridge 4 Veterans .

"We are thrilled to open our first RISE Dispensary in Ocala, where our cultivation / production facility has already brought close to 100 jobs to the community. We are honored to create more job opportunities through the opening of RISE Dispensary Ocala while also bringing well-being to more Florida patients," said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. "Giving back to the communities we serve is core to our mission, and we are proud to support The Bridge 4 Veterans with the opening of RISE Dispensary Ocala.”

The Bridge 4 Veterans, a previous recipient of RISE new store opening donations, provides transitional housing for veterans as they work toward securing permanent housing. The organization offers resources free-of-charge and runs on private donations for support.

Green Thumb joined the Florida community in 2018 and operates two production facilities in Ocala and Homestead, where the Company cultivates and produces its branded products. Green Thumb's cultivation and manufacturing practices reflect the highest quality standards to ensure all its products offer a true-to-plant, consistent experience. The Company's retail brand, RISE Dispensaries, is committed to expanding access to well-being through cannabis and making a positive impact on the communities it serves. In addition to RISE Dispensa Ocala, there are 21 other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, including locations in Bonita Springs, Brandon, Clearwater, Crystal River, Deerfield Beach, Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Jacksonville, Kendall, New Port Richey, Orlando on Good Homes Road, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Port Orange, Sun City Center, Tallahassee, Tampa, Wesley Chapel, and West Palm Beach. Delivery services are available to the areas surrounding RISE Dispensaries in Florida.

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value – all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 104 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at .

