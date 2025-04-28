Brock Mowery Joins Boon-Chapman As Regional Vice President, Sales

Brock Mowery: Regional Vice President, Sales at Boon-Chapman

- Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-ChapmanAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Boon-Chapman, a leading TPA specializing in claims administration, cost containment, and care navigation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brock Mowery as Regional Vice President, Sales, effective April 28, 2025.Mowery brings more than a decade of experience in employee benefits to his new role at Boon-Chapman, with a recent focus on employer advocacy in the specialty pharmaceutical space. His expertise spans both self-funded and fully insured group health plans, third-party administration (TPA), and various healthcare delivery models including HMOs, PPOs, and integrated health systems. Mowery also offers a unique blend of leadership in distribution management and a strong track record in pharmaceutical and medical device sales. Prior to joining Boon-Chapman, he served as a Healthcare Consultant at Paydhealth, where he supported clients in navigating complex healthcare plans, driving cost efficiencies, and securing optimal pharmaceutical solutions.“We couldn't be more excited to welcome Brock on board. His deep knowledge of employee benefits and sharp strategic mind are impressive on their own, but it's his passion for people and dedication to building real partnerships that truly sets him apart. At Boon-Chapman, where innovation and growth drive us forward, Brock aligns perfectly with our vision. As we continue to push boundaries in healthcare, I can't think of a better person to help lead the charge,” said Kari L. Niblack, Esq., President, Boon-Chapman.In his new role, Mowery will focus on building strategic partnerships with healthcare consultants to deliver tailored, high-impact solutions for Boon-Chapman clients. Navigating the complexities of today's healthcare landscape, he will leverage his industry expertise and broad network to craft strategies that align with each unique business opportunity, ensuring Boon-Chapman continues to deliver the most effective and efficient solutions in the market."I am thrilled to join Boon-Chapman as Regional Vice President of Sales," said Brock Mowery. "Boon-Chapman's long-standing dedication to delivering innovative and client-focused healthcare solutions has set them apart in the industry. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and helping clients navigate the evolving benefits landscape."To learn more about Boon-Chapman's Stop Loss and healthcare administration services, visit .About Boon-Chapman:Boon-Chapman has been an industry leader since 1961, offering comprehensive services, including claims administration, cost-containment programs, and medical management solutions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company delivers cutting-edge technology and client-focused care across all 50 states.

