Security Crisis Deepens In Colombia As FARC Dissidents Target Military And Strategic Assets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombian military operations in Guaviare and northern Antioquia have faced deadly setbacks as dissident FARC factions intensify attacks.
According to official military reports, six soldiers died and several others suffered injuries in recent ambushes, with one incident involving the use of improvised explosive devices.
These attacks highlight the growing threat from residual armed groups that rejected the 2016 peace deal and now control key trafficking corridors. Guaviare, a region once dominated by FARC, has become a focal point for dissident activity.
Authorities have identified clandestine corridors used for moving chemical supplies and narcotics, with evidence of settlements built to legitimize illicit operations.
These groups, often led by former FARC commanders, have expanded their ranks to around 1,200 members. They rely on drug trafficking, illegal mining, and alliances with groups like the Clan del Golfo and ELN to finance their operations.
The military has responded with joint air and land assaults, neutralizing several dissident leaders and seizing weapons, explosives, and communications equipment. Despite these efforts, dissidents continue to recruit minors and attack security forces.
They also undermine state authority in remote areas. The government faces pressure to reassess ceasefire agreements, as dissidents repeatedly violate truces and collaborate with other armed groups to expel rivals and expand control.
These developments carry significant implications for Colombia 's security environment and business climate. Persistent violence disrupts legal commerce, threatens infrastructure, and raises operational risks for local and foreign investors.
As authorities tighten operations and adapt strategies, the outcome will shape both the country's stability and its prospects for economic growth in contested regions. All figures and claims are based strictly on official sources and verified field reports.
