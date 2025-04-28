403
Tourism Surge Reshapes Dominican Economy And Attracts Major Investors
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from the Dominican Ministry of Tourism confirms that the country welcomed over 11.1 million visitors in 2024, a 9% increase from 2023 and a 48% jump compared to pre-pandemic 2019.
This surge pushed tourism's contribution to nearly 20% of national GDP, generating $26 billion and supporting close to 950,000 jobs. The United States remained the top source market, followed by Canada, Colombia , and Argentina.
Hotel occupancy rates soared above 80%, with Punta Cana leading arrivals and new luxury resorts opening across the country. All-inclusive hotels reported a 15% rise in reservations and reached 92% occupancy during peak season.
Nineteen new hotel projects, representing over 9,000 rooms and $2.9 billion in investment, are underway, with five major developments in Miches and a large-scale project in Pedernales set to transform the south.
At the FITUR 2025 tourism fair, Dominican officials secured $6.75 billion in fresh investment, which will add 7,400 new rooms, create nearly 48,000 jobs, and bring in an estimated $477 million in foreign currency.
Local banks led much of this financing, signaling strong domestic confidence in the sector. The government's strategy focused on infrastructure upgrades, streamlined promotion, and diversification.
Ecotourism, medical tourism, and community-based projects expanded the country's appeal beyond beaches. Sustainability initiatives, including zero-plastic policies and renewable energy in resorts, responded to investor and traveler demand for responsible tourism.
The Dominican Republic's record-breaking year underscores the sector's central role in economic growth and investment. The country now aims for 12 million visitors in 2025, betting on continued expansion, new markets, and sustained investor interest.
