Trump Proposes Further Major Income Tax Cuts For Most Americans
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump announced a sweeping plan to reduce or even eliminate federal income taxes for Americans earning less than $200,000 per year.
He made the announcement Sunday on his Truth Social platform, outlining a policy that would mark one of the most significant tax changes in recent decades.
Trump's proposal includes extending the 2017 tax cuts, which are set to expire at the end of 2025. He also plans to expand exemptions, including those for tips received by workers and Social Security income.
In addition, Trump wants to lower the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%, aiming to boost business investment and job creation. To finance these income tax cuts, the administration plans to use revenue generated from new tariffs on imported goods.
The White House asserts that these tariffs will provide an alternative funding source to offset the reduction in federal income tax collections.
Trump Administration's Tax Cut Proposal
The administration estimates that these tax cuts could benefit tens of millions of Americans, especially working families and middle-income earners. Trump's team argues that reducing the tax burden will leave more money in people's pockets and support economic growth.
Congress is currently considering legislation that could allow tax reductions totaling up to $5.3 trillion over a decade. Trump 's advisers believe that this approach will help maintain the competitiveness of American businesses and improve the standard of living for ordinary citizens.
If enacted, these changes would represent a fundamental shift in U.S. tax policy. The plan's supporters say it will provide direct relief to households and encourage economic activity.
The administration is working with lawmakers to advance the proposal and ensure its passage before current tax cuts expire. Trump's proposal signals a clear focus on tax relief as a central part of his economic agenda for the coming years.
