Chinese Fuel Imports Caused Iran Port Explosion: Reports

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, April 28 (IANS) The massive explosion at the Shahid Rajaee Port in Iran's Hormozgan province, which has claimed 40 lives, was caused by missile fuel ingredients imported from China, according to media reports.

In January, after Tehran's supplies ran low following its conflict with Israel, China was to send a ship carrying sodium perchlorate, a common missile fuel component, to Iran.

Following this, the port took in a shipment of "sodium perchlorate rocket fuel," in March, the reports said, adding that the port explosion on Saturday was due to the mishandling of this very fuel.

Additionally, the port explosion was due to improper storage of ammonium perchlorate at the port, according to reports by private security company Ambrey and The New York Times.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, Mohammad Ashuri, the governor-general of Hormozgan Province, confirmed that the number of casualties has risen to 40 and over 1,000 injured following the explosion, the official IRNA News Agency reported.

Reports further suggested that the blast that occurred on Saturday caused destruction in the surrounding areas and affected many industries in western Bandar Abbas.

Iranian Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni, who has been given the responsibility to look into the matter and the ongoing relief efforts, informed that a committee is investigating all the evidence related to the explosion.

President Masoud Pezeshkian's cabinet also declared Monday a nationwide day of mourning in response to the tragic incident.

Earlier, it was reported that the blast occurred at a gas tank in the port. A huge column of smoke was formed in the sky, causing extensive damage to nearby buildings and cars.

National Disaster Management Organisation Hossein Zafari told the semi-official Fars news agency that the explosion was caused by chemical materials in a container at the port.