ND3 Awarded SBA South Carolina National Small Business Week Winner

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ND3 Inc. is proud to announce that it has been selected as a 2025 SBA South Carolina National Small Business Week Award Winner, a prestigious recognition that honors outstanding entrepreneurs and small business leaders across the state.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will celebrate ND3 and other award recipients at an Awards Ceremony on Friday, May 9, 2025, as part of the City of Columbia's 12th Annual Small Business Week Conference. The event will be held at the Marriott Columbia, located at 1200 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Advanced pre-registration is required with a registration fee and more information can be found on the SBA website .

"This award is an incredible honor," said Nat Durant, President and CEO of ND3. "We are deeply grateful to the SBA for this recognition and to our dedicated team and loyal customers who have helped make this achievement possible. A special thank you to our SBA rep, Angela Brewer , for her unwavering support. Your continued trust and partnership have played a vital role in our growth and success."

Hosted in partnership with the City of Columbia, the annual Small Business Week Conference brings together local leaders, entrepreneurs, and community stakeholders to celebrate the vital role small businesses play in the region's economic growth and innovation.

As an SBA award winner, ND3 joins a distinguished group of small businesses recognized for their resilience, leadership, and commitment to excellence in their industries.

About ND3 : ND3 offers innovative solutions both domestically and internationally. We have capabilities in drone services, logistics, interoperability, IT, A/V and simulations. We provide a diverse range of services designed to enhance operational effectiveness and drive mission success. SBA certified 8(a), ISO 9001 certified, and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

