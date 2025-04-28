MD Hyperbaric Expands In New York With New State-Of-The-Art Facilities In Purchase And Syracuse
"Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has shown remarkable results in accelerating healing and improving quality of life," said Thomas Eaton, owner of MD Hyperbaric Westchester. "We are excited to bring this level of medically supervised, medical-grade treatment into the community."
With five centers now open-and three more on the way-MD Hyperbaric is entering a period of rapid expansion, driven by increasing demand for HBOT's proven benefits. Treatments involve breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber, which enhances the body's natural healing processes at the cellular level. Patients have seen improvements in everything from neurological function and cognitive performance to energy levels, surgical recovery, and chronic pain management.
"Our goal is to democratize access to the highest standard of care in hyperbaric oxygen therapy," said Chris Neal, CEO of MD Hyperbaric. "These new openings represent a critical step in delivering personalized, physician-supervised wellness solutions to more people across New York."
Each location features the latest in hyperbaric chamber technology, with care overseen by licensed medical professionals and certified hyperbaric technicians in a modern, comfortable setting.
Media, healthcare professionals, and community members are invited to tour the facilities and learn more about the benefits of HBOT.
For more information or to book an appointment, visit or contact the locations directly:
-
Purchase, NY : (914) 377-5955
Syracuse, NY : (315) 234-4106
About MD Hyperbaric
MD Hyperbaric is a premier provider of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, committed to enhancing health and wellness through advanced therapeutic techniques. With a growing network of locations, MD Hyperbaric is dedicated to delivering exceptional care and innovative solutions to support optimal recovery and overall well-being. For more information, visit .
SOURCE MD Hyperbaric
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment