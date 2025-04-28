MD Hyperbaric Expands In New York With New State-Of-The-Art Facilities In Purchase And Syracuse

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Purchase center, located at 3010 Westchester Avenue, Suite 400, offers Westchester County residents access to scientifically supported HBOT protocols for a wide range of conditions-from traumatic brain injuries and post-surgical recovery to long COVID and chronic illnesses. Meanwhile, the new Syracuse location, situated in the Shoppes at Town Center in Fayetteville, introduces state-of-the-art hyperbaric services to the Central New York region.

"Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has shown remarkable results in accelerating healing and improving quality of life," said Thomas Eaton, owner of MD Hyperbaric Westchester. "We are excited to bring this level of medically supervised, medical-grade treatment into the community."

With five centers now open-and three more on the way-MD Hyperbaric is entering a period of rapid expansion, driven by increasing demand for HBOT's proven benefits. Treatments involve breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber, which enhances the body's natural healing processes at the cellular level. Patients have seen improvements in everything from neurological function and cognitive performance to energy levels, surgical recovery, and chronic pain management.

"Our goal is to democratize access to the highest standard of care in hyperbaric oxygen therapy," said Chris Neal, CEO of MD Hyperbaric. "These new openings represent a critical step in delivering personalized, physician-supervised wellness solutions to more people across New York."

Each location features the latest in hyperbaric chamber technology, with care overseen by licensed medical professionals and certified hyperbaric technicians in a modern, comfortable setting.

Media, healthcare professionals, and community members are invited to tour the facilities and learn more about the benefits of HBOT.

Purchase, NY : (914) 377-5955 Syracuse, NY : (315) 234-4106

