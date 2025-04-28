Kraken Robotics Reports 2024 Financial Results
|($ 000s)
|Actual
|2025 Guidance Range
|Implied Change
|2024
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Consolidated revenue
|91,292
|120,000
|135,000
|31%
|48%
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|20,713
|26,000
|34,000
|26%
|64%
|Adjusted EBITDA percentage 1
|23%
|22%
|25%
|-100 bps
|300 bps
|Capital expenditures/Intangible assets
|5,809
|13,000
|17,000
|124%
|193%
NON-IFRS MEASURES
The Company has included certain non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, gross profit, gross profit margin, and working capital. Management believes that non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios, when supplementing measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. This data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, adjusted EBITDA is useful to securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating operating performance by presenting the results of the Company on a basis which excludes the impact of certain non-operational items which enables the primary readers of the press release to evaluate the results of the Company such that it was operating without certain non-cash and non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and non-recurring impact transactions, if any.
|($ 000s)
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2023
|2024
|2023
|Net Income
|13,674
|2,584
|20,089
|5,547
|Income Tax
|(8,549
|)
|482
|(8,061
|)
|776
|Financing costs
|852
|369
|2,435
|1,631
|Interest income
|(688
|)
|-
|(688
|)
|-
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(369
|)
|997
|43
|975
|Share-based compensation
|447
|58
|948
|378
|Loss on disposal of assets
|0
|1
|(3
|)
|3
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|-
|-
|2,757
|Gain on extinguishment of contingent consideration
|-
|-
|-
|(4,044
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,498
|1,236
|5,726
|4,940
|EBITDA - excluding restructuring and acquisition costs
|6,865
|5,727
|20,489
|12,963
|Restructuring and acquisition costs
|155
|-
|224
|1,131
|Adjusted EBITDA
|7,020
|5,727
|20,713
|14,094
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|25
|%
|20
|%
|23
|%
|20
|%
Gross profit is defined as revenue less cost of total sales. Gross margin is defined as gross margin dividend by total sales.
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenue
|28,109
|28,006
|91,292
|69,581
|Cost of sales
|14,627
|16,292
|46,600
|35,625
|Gross profit
|13,482
|11,714
|44,692
|33,956
|Gross profit margin (%)
|48
|%
|42
|%
|49
|%
|49
|%
Webcast Details
- Date: Monday, April 28, 2025 Time: 8:30am ET URL:
A recording of the webcast and supporting materials will be made available in the investor's section of the Company's website at .
Figure 1: KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar system returning from testing in Halifax Harbour
ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.
Kraken's synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.
Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Company and its management believe that the statements regarding 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA contained in this press release are reasonable as of the date hereof, are based on management's current views, strategies, expectations, assumptions and forecasts, and have been calculated using accounting policies that are generally consistent with the Company's current accounting policies. These statements are considered future-oriented financial outlooks and financial information (collectively,“FOFI”) under applicable securities laws. These statements and any other FOFI included herein have been approved by management of the Company as of the date hereof. Such FOFI are provided for the purposes of presenting information about management's current expectations and goals relating to the Company's expected growth in its Products and Services groups. However, because this information is highly subjective and subject to numerous risks, including the risks discussed in the disclaimer for forward-looking statements below, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the FOFI prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“seek”,“propose”,“estimate”,“expect”, and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
For further information:
Erica Hasenfus, Director of Marketing
...
Joe MacKay, Chief Financial Officer
(416) 303-0605
...
Greg Reid, President & CEO
(416) 818-9822
...
Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
(647) 955-1274
...
1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP ratios, in each case with no standard meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the“Non-GAAP Measures” section of this press release.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
