APO Group Joins Forces With AFRICA24 Group, Africa's Leading TV And Digital Media Company

APO Group ( ), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, today announced a content agreement with Africa's leading TV and digital media company ( ). The partnership means that all text, images, video and audio content distributed by APO Group will be published on AFRICA24's website in English and French.

Launched in 2009 by its founder Constant Nemale, a reference in the media and communications industry, the AFRICA24 Group is the world leader in news and television on Africa, with a global daily audience of more than 80 million households on the continent and in the global African diaspora.

The AFRICA24 Group is the only media conglomerate focused on Africa, with 4 high-audience television&digital channels available on leading operators:

- A FRICA 24 TV: (French), world leader in Francophone African news

- A FRICA 24 English: the reference for news in English

- A FRICA 24 Sport : leader in African sports news and competitions

- A FRICA 24 infinity : leader in creative industries, culture, music and art

The AFRICA24 Group is regularly ranked in the Top 5 of television channels most watched by African policy makers, business executives and leaders - providing leadership alongside channels such as CNN, BBC World News and Al Jazeera.

Available worldwide on all the major operators: Canal+, Orange, SFR, Bouygues, Bell, etc. AFRICA24 has been the most watched French-speaking African channel for over 15 years without interruption.

The AFRICA24 Group has innovated on the digital front with the launch of the myafrica24 application, the first and only HD streaming platform on Africa available on all digital media (smartphone, tablet, computer, SmartTV).

A leader in digital, the AFRICA24 Group has a substantial online audience with 1 million subscribers on Facebook, 1 million subscribers on X (Twitter), and 802,000 on YouTube. The AFRICA24 Group has the largest online catalogue on Africa with its replay offer accessible on the website, which has become a key vector, accounting for hundreds of thousands of monthly visitors.

For several years now, Africa's leading institutions have chosen the AFRICA24 Group as their partner of reference:

African Union: In 2019, the continent's leading institution signs an MOU that will make AFRICA24 Group the one and only official media partner of the prestigious African Union. The two organisations have joined forces to produce and broadcast content aimed at promoting Africa's image and its development narrative. The AFRICA24 group launched in 2022, with huge success the weekly magazine 'African Union Journal' the first and only exclusive weekly television programme providing news, features, interviews and analysis and on the activities of the African Union organisation and its member states.

AfCFTA : In 2024, the AFRICA24 Group was chosen by AfCFTA, the African Union body responsible for promoting the Free Trade Area, to promote African economic integration through high-impact initiatives. The AFRICA24 Group thus becomes the one and only flagship media chosen to promote a single common market of 1.5 million inhabitants and Africa's economic prosperity.

The AFRICA24 Group is also the official media partner of many leading institutions and companies such as Afreximbank, UBA, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the United Nations for Africa (UNECA), the World Bank, the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organisation mondiale de la Francophonie (OIF), the Attijariwafa Bank Group, the OCP Group, etc.

The partnership with APO Group gives AFRICA24 Group access to authoritative content from all over Africa, from more than 300 multinational companies operating in Africa, as well as major international institutions, sports organisations and African governments, which will be published on .

APO Group is thus completing a cycle of partnerships with leading African and international media that enable it to constantly improve the reach of its press release distribution service.

These partnerships are mutually beneficial. Through a significant increase in the impact and visibility of content for APO Group's clients, but also through access for media such as those of AFRICA24 Group to a qualitative flow of information from the largest organisations operating in Africa.

Content distributed by APO Group is automatically published on more than 320 African news sites and on international platforms such as Bloomberg Terminal, Thomson Reuters Eikon, Lexis Nexis and Factiva.

AFRICA24 Group and APO Group share a common vision of Africa.

APO Group worked closely with the African Union, providing pro bono support to the African Union Commission through a full range of strategic communications services for the duration of the Dubai World Expo.

“APO Group is the undisputed leader in high-quality news and certified content from organisations operating in Africa,' said Constant Nemale, founder and chairman of AFRICA24 Group. 'We are delighted to be able to strengthen our online presence by publishing some of the most important and relevant information about Africa.”

“APO Group is always committed to offering its customers direct access to the heart of Africa and beyond,' said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( ), founder and chairman of APO Group. 'The AFRICA24 Group has the most dominant African television channels in their segment. The AFRICA24 Group enjoys the confidence of Africa's political decision-makers and business leaders, as well as Africa's international partners. We share the same vision of changing the narrative about Africa and bringing positive African news to new audiences around the world.”

