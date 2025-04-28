Cabinet Secretary (CS) Duale Urges Kenyans To Enroll In New Social Health Authority Scheme

Health Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale has called on Kenyans to register in large numbers under the new Social Health Authority (SHA) to access universal health coverage. Speaking at a fundraising event for Harhosa Mixed Day Secondary School at Moyale Baraza Park in Marsabit County, Hon. Duale emphasized that the SHA system allows individuals to register up to four wives and an unlimited number of children, provided they can prove dependency.

Hon. Duale noted that SHA provides comprehensive coverage for all Kenyans, a significant improvement over the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which was primarily designed for employed citizens. He stressed that the shift towards a more inclusive model is essential to ensure every Kenyan can access affordable healthcare services, regardless of their employment status.

He also criticized opponents of the SHA reforms, describing them as cartels who previously exploited loopholes within the NHIF for fraudulent gains.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.