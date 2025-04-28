Sowell Management Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Appointments

Scott Dooley, CFA, Named Managing Director of Investment Management; Sabrina Freeman Joins as Director of Finance

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sowell Management (Sowell), a leading Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) serving financial advisors and their clients nationwide, is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Scott Dooley, CFA, as Managing Director of Investment Management Sales, and Sabrina Freeman as Director of Finance and Trek Wealth Solutions. Both will report to Daryl Seaton, President, and play integral roles in driving Sowell's continued growth and strategic initiatives.

"At Sowell, we are building a team of industry leaders who will shape the future of our firm in an evolving financial landscape," said Daryl Seaton, President of Sowell Management. "Scott brings a strong track record in investment management and a passion for helping advisors deliver impactful solutions to their clients. Sabrina's expertise in finance and strategic planning will be critical as we navigate new opportunities, including strategic mergers and acquisitions. We are thrilled to welcome both of them to the Sowell family."

Scott Dooley, CFA – Managing Director of Investment Management

With more than 20 years of experience in asset management, Dooley will lead Sowell's investment management sales strategy, focusing on driving organic growth, expanding market presence and strengthening advisor relationships.

In this newly created role, he leverages deep expertise in institutional investment management to develop tailored solutions that align with both advisor and client objectives.

Before joining Sowell, Dooley founded Fusion Investment Group serving as CEO and Chief Investment Officer. He also held senior roles as Managing Partner and CIO at Blue Vase Holdings, where he played a key role in the firm's growth and investment decision-making and his leadership helped drive the firm's growth to over $1 billion in assets before its sale to ING. He has also held senior leadership roles at Rayliant and Columbus Macro.

Dooley is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, with international studies in London and Singapore. He also holds a BS in Finance with honors from Grove City College.

Sabrina Freeman – Director of Finance

Freeman takes on the dual role of Director of Finance for Sowell Management and Director of Trek Wealth Solutions, the firm's financial advisory retail division. Her expertise in financial planning and analysis, strategic decision-making, and talent development will be instrumental in Sowell's expansion and operational efficiencies.

With over 20 years of experience spanning global retail and wealth management, Freeman's background includes leadership roles at Walmart, Wealthpath Investment Advisors & Pensionmark Securities, Simmons Bank and LPL Financial, where she served as Vice President of Wealth Management – Operations & Strategy.

Freeman holds a BS in Finance from the University of Tennessee and maintains her FINRA Series 63, 65, SIE, and 7 licenses.

"It's an honor to have Scott and Sabrina join the Sowell team," said Bill Sowell, Founder and CEO. "They are stepping into key roles at a pivotal moment for our firm. Their expertise and leadership will be vital as we continue delivering on our commitment to advisors-meeting them where they are and taking them where they want to go."

About Sowell Management

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. Founded by financial advisor Bill Sowell in 2001, Sowell Management provides a platform of services and solutions to guide advisors on the path of true independence. Sowell has a nationwide network of financial advisors representing over $5.5 billion* in client assets (AUA/AUM) as of April 2025.

*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Working with a highly-rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

For more information, visit sowellmanagement .

Media Contact:

Haven Tower Group

Brandon Blackwell

(424) 317-4868

[email protected]

