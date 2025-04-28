Safire Awarded $4.5 Million Contract For Advanced Resilient Energy Systems (ARES) Program

Award Expands Safire's Role as Systems Integrator in Building the Future Electric for Defense Markets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safire Technology Group, Inc. ("Safire"), has been awarded a $4.5 million contract by the U.S. Air Force to develop ruggedized electrified products and systems for the Department of Defense (DoD). This award builds on Safire's successful demonstration of its Safire Light Tactical Vehicle (SLTV) and Battle Airmen Gear (BAG) as part of its previously awarded $1.25 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct-to-Phase II award in 2023. The Advanced Resilient Energy Systems (ARES) Program expands Safire's role as a systems integrator and serves as a vehicle to solve additional warfighter problems.

The DoD has identified the electrification and hybridization of battlefield systems as a vital and dynamic sector at the center of national efforts to enable effective battlefield operations, secure critical defense supply chains, and ensure America's energy future. The DoD science and technology strategy specifically describes the needs for improved system performance, system interoperability, and advanced safety technologies.

"Safire is advancing U.S. national security by securing access to ruggedized electrified products and systems capable of delivering improved performance and safety in the most extreme environments across the battlespace," says John Lee, Co-Founder & CEO of Safire.

The ARES program enables development of advanced energy storage systems and additional products integrated with Safire's ballistic impact resistant and safety technology. Products include a tactical electric dirt bike, multi-functional body armor, and energy storage formats prominently used across the Department of Defense. The program is led by Safire's Government Solutions Manager, Elijah Bales, who brings over a decade of previous experience as a U.S. Army officer, serving within Special Operations Command and as a Ranger Chief Innovation Officer.

"Safire is committed to delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions that enable safe and effective battlefield operations," said Bales. "We are proud to support the warfighter and look forward to continued collaboration in delivering these critical capabilities."

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at four hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx .

About Safire

Safire is the defense and electric mobility company turning visions of the future into impactful realities. Born at Oak Ridge National Lab, we're maximizing the potential of electrified systems to empower warfighters and automotive companies to stretch the limits of possibility. Powered by a team of leading minds and backed by a group of visionary investors, we're creating tech to build the future electric.

This research was, in part, funded by the U.S. Government. The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

