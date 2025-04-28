Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Escalade Announces First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call Date


2025-04-28 06:16:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA , or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods and indoor/outdoor recreational equipment, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, May 5, 2025.

A conference call will be held Monday May 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Escalade's website at . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:

866-652-5200

International Live:

412-317-6060

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through May 19, 2025:

Domestic Replay:

844-512-2921

International Replay:

412-317-6671

Conference ID:

10198716

ABOUT ESCALADE

Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends creating lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® pickleball; GoalrillaTM basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Patrick Griffin
Vice President - Corporate Development & Investor Relations
812-467-1358

SOURCE Escalade, Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN28042025003732001241ID1109480064

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search