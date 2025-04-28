Escalade Announces First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call Date
|
Domestic Live:
|
866-652-5200
|
International Live:
|
412-317-6060
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through May 19, 2025:
|
Domestic Replay:
|
844-512-2921
|
International Replay:
|
412-317-6671
|
Conference ID:
|
10198716
ABOUT ESCALADE
Founded in 1922, and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment. Our mission is to connect family and friends creating lasting memories. Leaders in our respective categories, Escalade's brands include Brunswick Billiards®; STIGA® table tennis; Accudart®; RAVE Sports® water recreation; Victory Tailgate® custom games; Onix® pickleball; GoalrillaTM basketball; Lifeline® fitness; Woodplay® playsets; and Bear® Archery. Escalade's products are available online and at leading retailers nationwide. For more information about Escalade's many brands, history, financials, and governance please visit .
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Patrick Griffin
Vice President - Corporate Development & Investor Relations
812-467-1358
