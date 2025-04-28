Escalade Announces First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call Date

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA , or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods and indoor/outdoor recreational equipment, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, May 5, 2025.

A conference call will be held Monday May 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Escalade's website at . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference: