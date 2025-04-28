Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2025-04-28 06:16:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 22 April to Friday 25 April, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 41,946 483,248,430
22 April 2025 1,000 10,230.1100 10,230,110
23 April 2025 850 10,819.7882 9,196,820
24 April 2025 800 10,788.7500 8,631,000
25 April 2025 750 10,791.6533 8,093,740
Total 22-25 April 2025 3,400 36,151,670
Accumulated under the program 45,346 519,400,100
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 237,473 2,781,680,823
22 April 2025 5,011 10,322.3339 51,725,215
23 April 2025 4,260 10,957.3228 46,678,195
24 April 2025 4,008 10,888.2572 43,640,135
25 April 2025 3,760 10,883.6715 40,922,605
Total 22-25 April 2025 17,039 182,966,150
Bought from the Foundation* 2,228 10,738.1376 23,924,571
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 256,740 2,988,571,544

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 45,346 A shares and 364,236 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.59% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 28 April, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2025
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

