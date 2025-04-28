UAB "Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos" Aims To Extend The Company's Operational Term And To Adopt A Decision Regarding The Approval Of The Terms For A Planned New Bond Program With A Nominal Value Of Up To €100 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The management company UAB "LORDS LB ASSET MANAGEMENT" (hereinafter referred to as the) has decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos", the closed-end investment company intended for informed investors (hereinafter referred to as) on May 16, 2025. At the meeting, it is proposed to make a decision to extend the Company's operational term by 2 years and to adopt a decision on the approval of a planned new bond program of fixed annual interest rate of 5-10% for a term of up to 2.5 years, provided that market conditions are favorable.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to sell or offer securities or investments, nor does it constitute an invitation to purchase securities or investments in any jurisdiction where such offer or invitation would be illegal. No actions have been taken that would allow the offer of securities or to have or distribute this announcement in any jurisdiction where such actions would be required for that purpose. Individuals who receive this announcement must inform themselves of and observe such restrictions.

Contact person for further information:

Rūta Abromavičienė, Legal Officer of LORDS LB ASSET MANAGEMENT, UAB

