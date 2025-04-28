403
Bolivia And Chile Drop Diplomatic Visas, Deepen Trade And Air Links
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia and Chile have taken a pragmatic step to improve bilateral ties by eliminating visa requirements for diplomatic and official passport holders.
This move, formalized at Viru Viru Airport in Santa Cruz, comes as both countries seek to strengthen cooperation, focusing on tangible economic and logistical benefits rather than symbolic gestures.
Officials from both sides signed the agreement as Boliviana de Aviación launched new direct flights connecting Bolivia's main cities to Santiago and Iquique.
Diplomatic relations between Bolivia and Chile have remained limited since 1978, with historical disputes over Bolivia 's lost access to the Pacific Ocean shaping the relationship.
Despite these tensions, both governments now prioritize practical cooperation. The new visa policy aims to remove bureaucratic barriers for diplomats and their families, making official travel and coordination more efficient.
Trade data underscores the economic imbalance between the two countries. In 2023, Chile exported $1.43 billion in goods to Bolivia, with mineral fuels, machinery, vehicles, and electronics leading the list. Mineral fuels alone accounted for $680 million.
Chile and Bolivia Strengthen Economic Ties
In contrast, Bolivia sent just $179 million in exports to Chile, mostly food industry residues, animal fats, and sugars. This gap highlights Chile's dominant role as a supplier of industrial and consumer goods, while Bolivia remains a modest exporter of agricultural and basic products.
Recent agreements on border migration and anti-smuggling measures further reflect the shift toward functional cooperation. Both countries have established procedures for the repatriation of migrants.
Additionally, they have created a Border Neighbourhood Transit Card to facilitate short visits for residents in adjacent towns. Joint operations and information exchange at border crossings aim to curb smuggling, a persistent challenge in the region.
The launch of new Boliviana de Aviación routes marks another step in this pragmatic rapprochement. Twice-weekly flights from La Paz and Santa Cruz to Santiago and Iquique will improve access for business travelers and tourists.
Iquique's free trade zone offers Bolivian importers tax advantages and faster logistics, while Santiago serves as a key hub for Bolivian exports of food and agricultural products.
Both economies stand to benefit from these developments. Chile 's projected growth of 2.3% in 2025, supported by rising real wages and investment in mining, creates a favorable environment for increased trade and travel.
Bolivia, meanwhile, gains better access to Chilean markets and infrastructure, helping its businesses reduce costs and expand opportunities. The new policies and routes do not erase historic disputes, but they signal a clear focus on mutual economic gain and practical solutions.
