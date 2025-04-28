403
Football Games For Monday, April 28, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.
From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or unique competitions like the Kings League, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Italian Domestic Leagues
English Domestic Leagues
Portuguese Domestic Leagues
Uruguayan Domestic Leagues
Argentine Domestic Leagues
Brazilian Domestic Leagues
Futsal
Kings League Brazil
Italian Domestic Leagues
8:30 AM – Udinese x Bologna – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
10:45 AM – Lazio x Parma – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
10:45 AM – Hellas Verona x Cagliari – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
English Domestic Leagues
11:00 AM – Leeds United x Bristol City – Championship
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Portuguese Domestic Leagues
11:15 AM – Casa Pia x Estoril – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
Uruguayan Domestic Leagues
10:00 AM – Racing Montevideo x Cerro Largo – Campeonato Uruguaio
Channels: Disney+
Argentine Domestic Leagues
12:15 PM – Godoy Cruz x Atlético Tucumán – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: Disney+
4:45 PM – Central Córdoba x Independiente Rivadavia – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Domestic Leagues
2:30 PM – Botafogo-SP x Goiás – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
2:30 PM – Anápolis x Floresta – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal and Nosso Futebol
2:30 PM – Caxias x Guarani – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
3:00 PM – Grêmio x Internacional – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
Futsal
2:00 PM – Jaraguá x Foz Cataratas – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
3:30 PM – Corinthians x Pato – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
Kings League Brazil
12:00 PM – Real Elite x Nyvelados – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
1:00 PM – Desimpedidos x Dendele – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
2:00 PM – G3X x Loud – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
3:00 PM – Fluxo x Funkbol – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
4:00 PM – Capim FC x Furia – Kings League Brazil
Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
