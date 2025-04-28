Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Monday, April 28, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-28 06:16:00
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.

From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or unique competitions like the Kings League, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Italian Domestic Leagues

  • 8:30 AM – Udinese x Bologna – Serie A
    Channels: Disney+
  • 10:45 AM – Lazio x Parma – Serie A
    Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 10:45 AM – Hellas Verona x Cagliari – Serie A
    Channels: Disney+


English Domestic Leagues

  • 11:00 AM – Leeds United x Bristol City – Championship
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

Portuguese Domestic Leagues

  • 11:15 AM – Casa Pia x Estoril – Liga Portugal
    Channels: Disney+

Uruguayan Domestic Leagues

  • 10:00 AM – Racing Montevideo x Cerro Largo – Campeonato Uruguaio
    Channels: Disney+

Argentine Domestic Leagues

  • 12:15 PM – Godoy Cruz x Atlético Tucumán – Campeonato Argentino
    Channels: Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Central Córdoba x Independiente Rivadavia – Campeonato Argentino
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

Brazilian Domestic Leagues

  • 2:30 PM – Botafogo-SP x Goiás – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+
  • 2:30 PM – Anápolis x Floresta – Brasileirão Série C
    Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal and Nosso Futebol
  • 2:30 PM – Caxias x Guarani – Brasileirão Série C
    Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
  • 3:00 PM – Grêmio x Internacional – Brasileirão Feminino
    Channels: Sportv

Futsal

  • 2:00 PM – Jaraguá x Foz Cataratas – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
  • 3:30 PM – Corinthians x Pato – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

Kings League Brazil

  • 12:00 PM – Real Elite x Nyvelados – Kings League Brazil
    Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 1:00 PM – Desimpedidos x Dendele – Kings League Brazil
    Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 2:00 PM – G3X x Loud – Kings League Brazil
    Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 3:00 PM – Fluxo x Funkbol – Kings League Brazil
    Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 4:00 PM – Capim FC x Furia – Kings League Brazil
    Channels: Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil and Youtube/@CazeTV

MENAFN28042025007421016031ID1109480043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search