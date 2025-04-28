403
Santos Faces Fan Fury And Financial Strain After Bragantino Defeat
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos Futebol Clube endured a stormy weekend at Vila Belmiro, as fans reacted with anger and frustration after a 2-1 home loss to Red Bull Bragantino in the sixth round of Brazil's top league.
The match, held on April 27, 2025, saw supporters loudly boo key players and clash among themselves. This underscored the club's deep-rooted challenges on and off the pitch.
The defeat left Santos in 19th place with just four points from six matches, keeping them in the relegation zone. Bragantino's goals came from former Santos players Sasha and Laquintana, while Deivid Washington scored a late consolation for the hosts.
Goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão prevented a heavier loss with several key saves, but the team's defensive errors and lack of creativity fueled discontent in the stands.
Fans singled out forward Guilherme and midfielder Diego Pituca, booing them throughout the match and especially when interim coach César Sampaio substituted them.
The crowd also directed anger at club president Marcelo Teixeira, demanding immediate action to appoint a new head coach after Pedro Caixinha 's recent dismissal.
Security intervened to break up fights among supporters, reflecting the heightened tensions within the fan base. The unrest follows the club's historic relegation in 2023, which still haunts supporters.
A Club Struggling with Financial and Sporting Challenges
Santos returned to Série A this season but has failed to deliver consistent performances. The club's financial situation remains precarious. Management recently approved a 2025 budget forecasting a deficit of R$89.5 million.
The club aims to offset losses by selling players, targeting R$100 million in transfer revenue. However, this figure falls short of last year's player sales, which exceeded R$200 million, largely due to the high-profile transfer of Marcos Leonardo.
Santos faces heavy debt service obligations, with over R$66 million earmarked for loan interest payments alone. The club's leadership hopes to stabilize finances through future player sales and gradual squad restructuring, including a list of up to 20 players set for release.
The sale of defender Jair, who has attracted European interest, could help reduce the deficit. The club's current predicament highlights the direct impact of sporting results on financial health and fan engagement.
Santos must urgently address on-field performance and financial discipline to avoid a repeat of the 2023 relegation and restore stability.
