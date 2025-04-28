'The All-American Book Club' Celebrates Military Appreciation Month With Patriotic Lineup

Eden Gordon Media, NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's "The All-American Book Club," and Great American Media celebrate Military Appreciation Month with a lineup of star-studded guests to highlight patriotism across the country.

Sarah Doran is a U.S. Army aviation veteran, author, and homeschooling mama. Creating engaging, educational children's literature to authentically honor and represent military families.

- Eden Gordon HillWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eden Gordon Media, NewsTalk 105.9 FM, WMAL's "The All-American Book Club ," and Great American Media celebrate Military Appreciation Month with a lineup of star-studded guests to highlight patriotism across the country. Guests include: Gary Sinise and the Gary Sinise Foundation ; United States Navy SEAL and Ambassador for the Gary Sinise Foundation, Jason "Jay" Redman; United States Marine Corps Top Gun pilot, Ed Rush; United States Army Blackhawk Crew Chief, Sarah Doran; and United States Air Force Combat Pilot, Kim "KC" Campbell.Eden Gordon Hill remarked on the shared stories: "The United States of America was built on Judeo-Christian values. Those values – leadership, selfless service, and the courage to lay down one's life for their fellow service members – are at the core of our U.S. Armed Forces. As the spouse of a U.S. Army veteran, granddaughter of two World War II Army veterans, and daughter-in-law of a Vietnam-era Marine, I am honored to share these stories of selfless service. From the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan to Gary Sinise's impactful work for veterans on the homefront, we celebrate our military, their families, and commemorate Memorial Day."Great American Media CEO and President Bill Abbott is honored to help launch "The All-American Book Club" lineup for Military Appreciation Month. Bill stated, "Having heard my father's stories of his time during World War II, I wanted Great American Media and Great American Family to capture the faith, family, and freedom stories that truly make this country great. The 'Greatest Generation' didn't always share their stories, and it's our duty to share them for the next generations to understand their sacrifices for our freedom today."Gary Sinise, Gary Sinise Foundation - For over 40 years, Gary has stood as an advocate on behalf of America's service members. It began in the early '80s, supporting local Vietnam veterans groups in the Chicago area, and into the '90s, when his portrayal of Lt. Dan formed an enduring connection with service members throughout the military community as he worked on behalf of the Disabled American Veterans organization, which he continues to actively support today.In 2011, to expand upon his efforts, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation with a mission to serve and honor America's defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families, and those in need. Kim"KC" Campbell is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel who served for over 24 years as a fighter pilot and senior military leader. She has flown 1,800 hours in the A-10 Warthog, including more than 100 combat missions protecting troops on the ground in both Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2003, Kim was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism after successfully recovering her battle-damaged airplane after an intense close air support mission in Baghdad.As a senior military leader, Kim has led hundreds of Airmen both at home and abroad in deployed locations and enabled them to succeed in their missions. She has experience leading complex organizations and driving cultural change. Kim knows what it takes to be a successful leader, to inspire and empower high-performing teams to achieve success.Kim is a distinguished graduate of the United States Air Force Academy. As a Marshall Scholar, she earned an MBA from the University of London and a Master of Arts in International Security Studies from the University of Reading in England. Kim knows what it takes to be a successful leader, to inspire and empower high-performing teams to achieve success.Kim is a distinguished graduate of the United States Air Force Academy. As a Marshall Scholar, she earned an MBA from the University of London and a Master of Arts in International Security Studies from the University of Reading in England.Jason Redman is a retired Navy Lieutenant who spent 11 years as an enlisted Navy SEAL and almost 10 years as a SEAL officer. Redman served multiple deployments throughout Central and South America pre-9/11 and Iraq and Afghanistan after 9/11. On September 13, 2007, outside of Fallujah, Iraq, Lt. Redman's Assault Team came under heavy machine gun and small arms fire, and he was severely wounded in the ensuing firefight. While recovering at Bethesda Naval Medical Center, Redman authored and hung a bright orange sign on his door, which became known as the Sign on the Door and became a national statement and symbol for wounded warriors everywhere.Sarah Doran is a U.S. Army aviation veteran, author, and homeschooling mama. Creating engaging, educational children's literature to authentically honor and represent military families is her goal and passion as an author. Sarah's memories of growing up as a military child and her service in the Army as a Blackhawk helicopter mechanic and crew chief inspire her stories.The Peppered Sky (2023), Sarah's first children's book, recently won the 2025 Eric Hoffer da Vinci Eye Award, the 2024 American Legacy Book Award Finalist, and the 2023 Best Book Award Finalist. Sarah's second title, Sleeping Giants (2024), was recently published and highlights the work of military women in aviation, Army helicopters, and the imagination and resiliency of military children. Sarah's military service includes two deployments, one in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (2009-2010) and one in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (2011-2012) as part of the 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood/Cavazos, Texas. Sarah hopes to continue writing and publishing children's books to positively reflect military family life across military branches and open a window of opportunity for readers with curiosity about the Armed Forces.Ed Rush, U.S. Marine Corps950 miles an hour. Now that's fast. But it's not nearly as fast as Ed Rush flew in his combat career as a decorated F-18 pilot, which included over 50 combat missions and two tours to Iraq. While in the Marines, Ed served as one of the country's leading instructors on aerial dog fighting and recently worked as a key player in the development of the new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.Ed is a sought-after speaker, bringing his dynamic gifts to the stage in engaging ways that make his clients look great. Ed also serves as the“secret weapon” that over 300 companies have brought in“through the back door” to help them increase profit and decrease waste, consulting them with honesty and effectiveness.

