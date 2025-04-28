RETE & Co Opens Its New Coworking Space In Acworth, GA

RETE & Co - A Premium Coworking Space in Acworth, GA

Flexible Private Offices by the Month, Coworking, Meeting Spaces - RETE & Co is a community where entrepreneurs and professionals gather to innovate and thrive.

- Ginger BuboloACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RETE & Co, founded by local leader Ginger Bubolo, is proud to announce the opening of a new coworking space at 4900 Ivey Rd STE 815 in Acworth.It's a polished, upscale environment designed for high-trust professionals - including attorneys, financial advisors, consultants, real estate & insurance professionals, creatives, local leaders, freelancers, and hybrid corporate workers - who need a better place to meet with clients, focus deeply, and grow their businesses, all available on a flexible hourly, daily, and month-to-month basis.Built for how today's professionals actually work, RETE & Co offers the best of both worlds: a professional environment that feels welcoming, and a private work club atmosphere without the noise and distractions of traditional offices or coffee shops.A Space for Focused Work and Meaningful Connection.At RETE & Co, fully furnished private offices , coworking desks, a conference room, versatile meeting rooms , and a media & podcast studio (coming soon) come together under one thoughtfully designed roof.This setting is crafted to accommodate the varied flexible needs of entrepreneurs, corporate teams, freelancers, and creative professionals who value both focused work and collaborative networking.Private office members enjoy 24/7 secure access to the building and amenities, while coworking members benefit from business hour access M-F to support their work schedules. Members have access to everything needed to work well-including private meeting rooms, high-speed Wi-Fi, printing services, a shared kitchen and lounge, and ample on-site parking.“Our vision was to create an inspiring and premium environment-a true work club where professionals can be part of something bigger, where work flows naturally, and meaningful connections happen,” said Ginger Bubolo, Founder of RETE & Co.“We're thrilled to introduce a space that supports diverse work styles while nurturing a vibrant professional community right here in Acworth.”Julie Noah, Manager at RETE & Co, added,“We listened closely to what today's professionals want-and designed RETE & Co to be more than just a workspace. It's a polished, quiet place for real work to happen, with thoughtful amenities like a shared coffee station, flexible meeting rooms, a media studio on the way, and a professional environment that simply feels good to be in. We invite local professionals to take a tour, experience the space firsthand, and discover how RETE & Co can support their growth.”Founding Member Opportunities Now Available:RETE & Co is now open and welcoming new members. Early joiners can take advantage of limited-time Founding Member Specials, including priority office selection, early-pricing incentives, and exclusive access to members-only networking events.A ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration are in the works, with details to be announced soon.Key Amenities Include:. Hospitality-driven service. High-speed internet. Fully furnished private offices (by the month access - discounts for 4 month or 12 month commitments). Coworking memberships (by the day for non-members and by the month for all-access members). Conference room and versatile meeting spaces (Bookable by the hour - no membership required). Media and podcast studio (coming soon). Shared kitchen and lounge areas. Printing and business services. 24/7 secure access (for private office members). Ample on-site parkingAbout RETE & CoRETE & Co is a premium coworking space designed for entrepreneurs, small business owners, freelancers, hybrid corporate workers, and creative professionals seeking a flexible, high-quality environment to focus, meet, and grow.Blending the refined benefits of a private work club with the modern flexibility of coworking, RETE & Co is committed to delivering a better way to work-right here in the heart of Acworth.For more information, visit reteandco or email ....

Video Walkthrough Tour - Coworking and Flexible Private Offices

