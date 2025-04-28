Delhi Court Reserves Order On NIA Plea Seeking 12-Day Custody Of Tahawwur Rana

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Delhi court has reserved an order on a plea from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking to extend 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana's custody for 12 more days.

Tahawwur Rana, who was recently extradited from the United States (US), was produced before a special NIA court in Delhi on Monday.

According to the federal investigation agency, Rana was produced before judge Chander Jit Singh.

A PTI report stated that the judge is likely to pronounce the order shortly.

The legal team of the central investigative agency, led by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, was present in the courtroom.

| 'Gave evasive answers, didn't cooperate': Mumbai cops question Tahawwur Rana| Tahawwur Rana places 3 demands before NIA: Quran, and...

Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann are likely to represented the National Investigation Agency in an in chamber proceeding.

Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Delhi Legal Services Authority is representing Rana.

Earlier, following his extradition, the court had sent Tahawwur Rana to NIA custody for 18 days.

The judge allowed Rana to use only a "soft-tip pen" and meet his lawyer in the presence of the NIA officials, who would be out of an audible distance.

During the arguments, the NIA said Rana's custody was required to piece together the full scope of the conspiracy, and submitted he was required to be taken to various locations for retracing the events that took place 17 years ago.

Court denies Tahawwur Rana to meet family

On Thursday, the Patiala court in Delhi denied Tahawwur Rana permission to talk to his family over phone.

“Not allowed,” special Judge Chander Jit Singh said.

Rana filed the plea through his lawyer and said talking to his family members was a fundamental right and they must be worried about his well being.

However, the NIA opposed this plea, arguing that Rana could leak crucial information to family members if he is allowed to meet them.

Opposing Tahawwur Rana's plea, NIA said that the investigation is in a crucial stage.

| Mumbai terror attacks: Tahawwur Rana said Indians 'deserved it'

“In such a situation, if he is allowed to talk to his family members, he can leak some important information,” the NIA said in its argument.

Tahawwur Rana, a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition to India.