IPL Has Been Incredible Academy For Young Talent To Learn: Buttler

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Former England captain and Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler believes that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been an incredible academy for young talent to learn from top players and coaches.

Buttler has been on song for GT this season with 356 runs in eight games including three half-centuries. He missed out on his potential eighth century by three runs against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.

"It's amazing exposure for young players to perform under high pressure and expectations. As overseas players, we can't fully grasp the pressure they face, but they handle it brilliantly. Shubman looks a classy player and a calm leader - a great communicator who connects with everyone. IPL has been an incredible academy for young talent, offering them the chance to learn from top players and coaches, while still encouraging them to stay true to themselves," Buttler said on JioHotstar's special series 'Gen Gold'.

The wicketkeeper-batter was the most expensive player for GT after being roped in for Rs 15.75 crore in last year's mega auction.

On his transition from Rajasthan Royals to Gujarat Titans, he said, "Playing for Gujarat Titans feels different after spending so many seasons with Rajasthan Royals and creating great memories. But I'm excited for something new - it keeps things fresh and interesting. The setup here is very relaxed and chilled. I've enjoyed getting to know Ashish Nehra, who runs a fun, positive environment, and Shubman Gill, who is a very impressive, calm young captain."

The 34-year-old went on to laud director of cricket Vikram Solanki and head coach Ashish Nehra for creating a chill environment in the dressing room.

"I knew Vikram a little from England, having played against him and during his time at Surrey, so it's nice to have that connection here. I'd heard a lot about Ashish Nehra too - he looks animated on the boundary but has everything under control. One of the best things about IPL is meeting new people, learning different styles, and I'm excited to work under them," he said.

On his bond with former Rajasthan Royals teammate Sanju Samson, Buttler replied, "I've had a great relationship with Sanju over the years, learning a lot from him and watching how he goes about things. While time moves on and I'm now with a new franchise, I'll always look back fondly at the friendships and memories we built - they'll stand the test of time."

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.