Yafaylife’S Homoeopathic Spike Detox Protocol Shows 85% Success Rate In Clinical Trial For Post-COVID Spike Protein Removal

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Las Vegas, Nevada, 28th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , In a major breakthrough for post-COVID-19 recovery, YafayLife announced today that its Stage One Homoeopathic Spike Detox Protocol is achieving a groundbreaking 85% success rate in clinical trials, successfully removing spike proteins from the blood of over 1,000 individuals .

This cutting-edge natural solution offers new hope to those affected by persistent spike protein replication long after COVID-19 infection.

Removing Spike Proteins: A New Era in Post-Virus Healing

Recent studies show that spike proteins can continue replicating in the bloodstream, contributing to chronic inflammation, clotting disorders, long-term COVID symptoms, and cardiovascular risks.

YafayLife's Stage One Detox Protocol-a proprietary blend of homoeopathy, botanical extracts, and frequency-based optimisation -works at the cellular and energetic levels to target and safely eliminate spike proteins, supporting the body's natural detox pathways.

“This is the first homoeopathic-based protocol showing an 85% clearance rate of spike proteins through early clinical data,” said a spokesperson for YafayLife.“It's a major shift in how we view natural post-viral recovery.”

Community-Proven, Clinically Validated

Over 1,000 individuals have completed YafayLife's Stage One Detox Protocol with exceptional results, as documented in early clinical trials and community testimonials.

Participants have reported improvements in:



Energy and stamina



Mental clarity and focus



Circulatory and cardiovascular health

Inflammatory response and immunity



Personal success stories have emerged across social media platforms like X - See an example her .

Clinical Expansion and Crowdfunding Launch

Building on these results, YafayLife will launch a crowdfunding campaign in May 2025 to support expanded clinical research, post-production of case studies, and global awareness efforts.

New producers, healthcare professionals, and wellness advocates are invited to join this transformative movement.

“This is about true healing-removing the biological remnants that keep people sick, and restoring natural vitality,” said the YafayLife team.“We are rewriting what post-virus recovery can look like.”

Release Timeline and How to Get Detoxed

YafayLife's Spike Detox Protocol is now available for individuals seeking proactive, natural solutions to lingering spike proteins. Early access opportunities, including clinical participation and detailed protocols, are available at .

Teaser studies, deeper case results, and formal whitepapers are expected by late 2025 .

About Yafay Life Inc.

Yafay Life Inc. (“Beautiful Life” in Hebrew) pioneers a transformative approach to wellness, harmonising ancient healing wisdom with cutting-edge frequency technologies and advanced botanical formulations .

Through personalised detoxification, lymphatic optimisation, and nature-based protocols, YafayLife reimagines holistic health, empowering individuals to reclaim vitality, resilience, and longevity.

The company's ecosystem represents a paradigm shift in preventive wellness , blending sacred healing traditions with breakthrough science across three pillars:



Frequency Optimization

Lymphatic Revival Plant Intelligence



Yafay Life Inc. rejects fragmented health models in favour of synergistic protocols that work at the cellular, energetic, and systemic levels , setting a new gold standard for the future of holistic healthcare.

For Media Inquiries, Interviews, or Collaboration Opportunities:

Website:



Socials: