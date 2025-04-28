Kashmiris Deserve Safety Too After Pahalgam

J&K Minister Sakina Itoo with Kashmiri students in Punjab

By Arooj Bilal

The terror attack in Pahalgam left the country mourning. Social media filled with hashtags: #justice, #pahalgamattack, #prayersforpahalgam. But when Kashmiri students were beaten, spat on, and thrown out of hostels far from home, there were no trending hashtags for them. No national outrage. No primetime specials. No candle marches.

After the bloodshed, a second kind of violence began. Not by killers, but by civilians. Fueled by revenge, anger, and the belief that every Kashmiri was guilty.

It wasn't organized terror. It was everyday people choosing to hate.

One video made it clear how dangerous it had become. A leader of the Hindu Raksha Dal looked into a camera and issued a threat. Kashmiri students had until 10:00 a.m. to leave, or they would face the consequences. No trial. No hearing. Just a warning, like a death sentence.

Read Also CM Yadav Directs Officials To Ensure Safety Of J&K Students Studying In MP Video: Kashmiris Don't Deserve Hate for Their Hospitality

That night, while most people slept, Kashmiri students packed their lives into backpacks. They fled their hostels. Not because they were guilty. Not because they were wrong. But because they were Kashmiri Muslims.

This was not their failure. It was the government's. The same government that promises on big stages that Kashmir is safe for tourists, for investors, for everyone. The same government failed when it mattered most. It failed to protect its own people.

Today, our students live with bruises on their bodies and fear in their hearts.

They are made to feel like outsiders in a country that claims them as its own.

If we are truly an integral part, why is there so much hatred? If this is what belonging looks like, what future are you offering us?

I am not asking for sympathy. I am asking for responsibility. The government must do more than speak about peace.

It must show it. It must protect Kashmiri students the same way it vows to protect tourists.

Kashmir has always drawn visitors with its beauty. But without safety, beauty fades. Until safety is made real, faith in Kashmir's future will remain uncertain.

Writer is a multimedia journalist at Kashmir Observer . Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy