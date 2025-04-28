'PM Modi Won't Remain Silent': Lop Sunil Sharma In J & K Assembly On Pahalgam Attack

Addressing the Assembly, Sharma said that Pakistan has been trying to keep its narrative alive through some miscreants, but the people after 35 years have given a strong reply by staying united and sending a message to the world that no ploys can divide them.

Expressing solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam attack, Sharma said,“My heart is pained at the loss of lives in Pahalgam. Jammu and Kashmir is known as heaven on earth, where people want to spend their memorable moments, but such an incident at this place has shaken the entire humanity.”

“Entire nation is in shock. People of J&K have raised their voice in unison against terrorism, but we don't have answers for the people who have lost their dear ones in the attack, especially to the lady, who lost her husband in the attack, the young boy, who lost his father,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He also said that not only Jammu & Kashmir, but the entire nation is watching this session.“Every single word is being scrutinised at present. We are the people who didn't eat anything after the attack, but took to streets and sent a message that it may have taken 35 years, but people are united and no ploy can divide us.”

He also said that it is the responsibility of every legislator now to preserve this unity, and there should be no evil eye on the unity.

He added that there is a strong government in the Centre.“The Centre has already taken some measures after the attack. I believe the PM won't to remain silent on the issue. We should not be in a hurry and wait to see the response of the government.”

He added that Pakistan wanted to keep its narrative alive in Kashmir through some miscreants as it has faced defeat thrice since 1947 in conventional wars.“The country has adopted some miscreants with a plan to keep its narrative alive in the Valley. But, the way people of J&K responded to the miscreants is appreciable,” he said.

Sharma said that the legislators should play their role by donating their salaries to the victims.

