A court hearing is currently taking place at the Baku Court Complex regarding the criminal case of individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing war crimes. The trial is being chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

The accused individuals face charges related to crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, genocide, and forced displacement. They are alleged to have committed these crimes while serving in the Armenian armed forces, including the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic established by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The charges against the 15 accused individuals include planning and waging aggressive war, torture, military robbery, persecution, and violations of international humanitarian law. Specific crimes listed in the charges span a range of serious offenses, from genocide to terrorism and illegal entrepreneurship.

In the earlier stages of the trial, victims provided testimony, adding weight to the case being presented by the Azerbaijani authorities. This trial is part of Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to seek justice for the crimes committed during the conflicts in the region.