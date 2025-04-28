MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is supposedly waiting for a signal from Ukraine to resume direct negotiations.

He made this statement to journalists, as reported by Ukrinform, referencing the Russian BBC service .

When asked by journalists who should provide the signal to resume direct talks, Peskov responded: "Kyiv."

"Kyiv must take some actions in this regard. There is a legal ban. We haven't seen any actions so far," he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, in 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council "Regarding Ukraine's actions in response to the Russian Federation's attempt to annex parts of our country, to guarantee the security of the Euro-Atlantic space, Ukraine, and restore its territorial integrity." The decision of the NSDC stated the impossibility of conducting negotiations with the Kremlin leader, Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky had stated that he was ready to sit down at the negotiating table with the Russian dictator, but Putin is afraid to talk with him about ending the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump called his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vatican "pleasant," while expressing disappointment that Russia launches missiles during negotiations.