Russian Drones Attack Industrial Facilities And Houses In Kramatorsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In a nighttime attack, Russian forces targeted residential areas and industrial facilities in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

Oleksandr Honcharenko, the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, shared the details on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At 02:20, Russia launched an attack on Kramatorsk using three Geran-2 UAVs, hitting private the residential sector and industrial facilities," Honcharenko stated.

Preliminary reports indicate that four private houses, as well as educational and cultural institutions, and warehouses sustained damage. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Drones attack Kremniy plant producing microelectronics for Russian missiles in Bryansk – CCD

Authorities are currently assessing the full extent of the destruction caused by the attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 27, the Russian army killed five residents in the Donetsk region and injured another six.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Honcharenko / Facebook