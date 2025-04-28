China Not Going To Comment On North Korean Troops' Participation In War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The cooperation between North Korea and Russia is a matter solely between those two countries, and the Chinese government does not intend to evaluate or comment on it, including the involvement of North Korean troops in combat operations in Russia's Kursk region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said this at a briefing on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Regarding the interaction between North Korea and Russia, we have repeatedly expressed our position," Guo said in response to journalists' requests to comment on Pyongyang's acknowledgment of its troops' participation in fighting in the Kursk region.

According to him, Beijing's approach to North Korean-Russian relations, as with any bilateral relations between sovereign states, is that these are internal matters between the two sovereign nations, and China has no intention of evaluating them, including military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

"The interaction between Pyongyang and Moscow, including military cooperation, is their internal affair. The Chinese government's position is non-interference in the relations between third countries," the diplomat said.

He added that regarding the war in Ukraine, China maintains a clear and consistent stance.

"We have always called on the relevant parties to engage in negotiations to resolve the crisis," Guo said.

On April 26, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on the alleged clearing of the Kursk region from Ukrainian Armed Forces and, for the first time, officially confirmed the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the claims made by Russia's top military leadership regarding the supposed end of combat operations in the Kursk region are not true.

Meanwhile, the South Korean government condemned North Korea's public admission of its troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Photo: Ricardo on Unsplash