Kremlin Preparing New Fakes To Discredit Ceasefire Talks Disinformation Watchdog

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kremlin propagandists are expected to soon intensify efforts aimed at discrediting the negotiation process concerning a full ceasefire, as well as promoting the narrative of Ukraine's "lack of independence" in peace matters.

The Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The Center forecasts an imminent intensification of Kremlin propaganda efforts targeting the negotiations regarding a full ceasefire. The main focus of Russia's propaganda machine will be on promoting the narrative of Ukraine's alleged 'inability to reach agreements.' Additionally, disinformation campaigns are expected to spread claims about Ukraine's 'lack of independence' - suggesting that European countries supposedly want war with Russia and are forcing Ukraine to continue fighting, thereby undermining negotiations," the statement reads.

Kremlin says waiting for signal from Kyiv to resume direct talks

The Center also predicted an escalation of enemy disinformation operations timed to the anniversary of the tragedy in Odesa and the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory (World War II) in Russia. Moreover, Russia is likely to intensify its propaganda efforts aimed at destabilizing Poland ahead of the May 18 presidential elections and continue attempts to provoke division in Moldova.