Parliament To Review Draft Law Establishing State Body For Monitoring Water Quality Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada is set to consider a draft law aimed at creating a dedicated state body to oversee the quality of drinking water for Ukraine's population.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"On April 21, draft law No.13205 was registered in Parliament. It proposes the establishment of a separate regulatory body with defined oversight functions. In my view, this represents a critical step toward addressing the issue of low-quality water consumed by millions of Ukrainian citizens daily. At least we will get a state body that will exercise control functions. Thus, it will improve the situation,” Lubinets explained.

The draft law, titled "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on State Supervision (Control) over Compliance with Sanitary Legislation in the Spheres of Economic Activity that May Pose a Risk to the Health and Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare of the Population", is currently being reviewed by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Care, and Medical Insurance.

"I sincerely hope MPs will act swiftly to adopt it," Lubinets added.

According to the explanatory note, the proposed draft law aims to amend the Law“On the Public Health System.” It seeks to empower the central executive body responsible for implementing state policy in the areas of public health and the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population. This body would be tasked with state supervision and control to ensure compliance with sanitary legislation in these critical fields.

As earlier reported, the Ministry of Environmental Protection has initiated a pilot project for the real-time online monitoring of water resources. The first monitoring station has been launched in the Zakarpattia region.