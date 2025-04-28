403
Buzzlab Launches A State-Of-The-Art Multipurpose Studio In Bengaluru
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28th April, 2025: Buzzlab, Asia's first content led growth firm has launched a brand-new multipurpose studio in Bengaluru. This new facility has been carefully designed to provide a one stop destination to the growing community of content creators and brands looking to create content for their ads, YouTube, Instagram across the region. This is ideal for creators and brands who are looking for a professional recording environment.
Importantly, this marks the first time Buzzlab has launched a studio specifically built to create content using AI and their proprietary content playbook-an innovation aimed at helping founders, C-suite individuals and other high-impact voices craft and scale their content effortlessly. The studio is equipped with all modern features, including a completely soundproof room, ambient lighting, acoustic paneling for crystal-clear audio and high-end camera and microphone setups to ensure premium production quality.
Buzzlab's studio also offers in-house production support, with a skilled Director of Photography (DOP) and a dedicated audio assistant available to guide creators through seamless sessions-whether they're recording a podcast, shooting a conversation, or utilizing the green screen setup.
Speaking on the launch, a spokesperson from Buzzlab said,“Our goal with the new studio is to help creators and brands with a space that blends comfort, quality, and creativity. We're excited to welcome podcasters, influencers, and brands to experience a studio environment tailored specifically to their needs.”
With this launch, Buzzlab strengthens its commitment to growing content creation and community engagement in India's growing digital media landscape.
