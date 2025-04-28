Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, US Discuss Ways To End Ukraine Conflict

Russia, US Discuss Ways To End Ukraine Conflict


2025-04-28 06:07:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, April 28 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed, Monday, ways to achieve lasting peace and addressing the source cause of the conflict to ensure any future agreement's sustainability.
This came during a phone call between the two sides, said the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement.
It noted that both stressed the importance of establishing fundamental conditions to launch future talks aimed at reaching permanent solution to the Ukraine conflict.
The ministry added that both Lavrov and Rubio agreed to continue bilateral ties at various levels.
This contact comes following intensive talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Whitkoff, reflecting a mutual willingness to explore political solutions despite persisting disagreements over settlement terms.
Both underscored the importance of maintaining consultations and coordination at different levels to boost mutual understanding and reduce the risk of regional escalation.
This diplomatic activity coincides with controversial remarks from US President Donald Trump, who criticized Kyiv's demands to reclaim Crimea, warning that Ukraine's insistence could undermine prospects for a peace deal.
Trump also slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's rejection of recognizing Crimea's annexation to Russia, warning that it might prolong the conflict.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been mediating between Moscow and Kyiv, as Saudi Arabia has been hosting round talks between American and Ukrainian delegation, during which Kyiv accepted a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia commits simultaneously. (end)
