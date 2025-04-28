403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Receives Oil Min. Shell Officials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi who was accompanied by visiting CEO of Shell Wael Sawan and Chairman of Shell Group of Companies Anwar Al-Mutlaq.
Present at the meeting was Deputy Chairman and CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasser Al-Sabah. (end)
gta
Present at the meeting was Deputy Chairman and CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasser Al-Sabah. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment