Contact The Gross Law Firm By June 3, 2025 Deadline To Join Class Action Against Viatris Inc.(VTRS)

CLASS PERIOD: August 8, 2024 to February 26, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning the failed inspection of Viatris' Indore, India facility. Defendants' statements misrepresented the FDA's issuance of a warning letter and its impact on Viatris' operations. Defendants routinely referred to the impact of the warning letter as a mere "minor headwind" for the Company. On February 27, 2025, Viatris announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 and provided disappointing fiscal 2025 guidance. The Company attributed below-expectation guidance on "the expected financial impact from Indore facility warning letter and import alert." Following this news, the price of Viatris' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $11.24 per share on February 26, 2025, Viatris' stock price fell to $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025, a decline of about 15.21% in the span of just a single day.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of VTRS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 3, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

