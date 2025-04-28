Promotion Conference On The Development Of Movie Economy Held In Qingdao, China

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the conference, the China Media Group Institute released the Research Report on the High-Quality Development of Chinese Cinema and China Economic Life Survey: Data Report on Movie Consumption in China (2024). The conference also focused on movie development in Shandong Province and Qingdao City, including the local policies for the development of movie economy, revealing the profound history of Shandong's movie industry and relevant policy support.

The China Movie Metropolis (CMM) Movie and TV Industrial Park, a world-class movie and TV industrial park, was brought to the fore at the conference. Besides, contracts were signed for key movie projects in four industrial sectors of Qingdao including "government-bank-enterprise collaboration", "industrialization" and "capital support". Furthermore, an "Initiative" was released for movie philanthropy in Shandong Province and put into practice.

The conference was attended by Wen Nuan, Vice Governor of Shandong Province, Mao Yu, Deputy Director of the China Film Administration of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee in charge of the day-to-day work, He Ying, Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Chief of Shandong Bureau of CMG, and Dou Xiaowen, Deputy Director of the China Media Group Institute and Deputy Director of the Innovation and Development Research Center.

That afternoon, the China Media Group Institute worked with Shandong Bureau of CMG and China Film Administration in holding an offline event entitled "Dialogue: A New Outlook on Chinese Movie Industry" in Qingdao. Representatives of the movie industry, including Chinese actor Huang Bo, Chinese director and screenwriter Guo Fan, Wang Changtian, Chairman of Enlight Media, Rao Shuguang, President of the China Film Critics Association, Chen Xuguang, a professor at the School of Arts, Peking University and Director of the Institute of Film, Television and Theatre, Peking University, Chinese screenwriter and director Dong Runnian, and Yu Zhou, President of Light Chaser Animation Studios, were invited for in-depth talks with the host Chen Weihong on movie creation and integrative development of the movie industry. The event was recorded simultaneously for CCTV-2 Dialogue.

